The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13

Ohio State 37, Purdue 13 Ohio State has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Purdue has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

The Buckeyes have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-18.5)



Ohio State (-18.5) So far this year Ohio State has two victories against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Purdue has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game twice this season.

In the Purdue's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.7 points per game, 9.2 points more than the total of 51.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.7 59.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 42 45.3 37 ATS Record 2-2-1 2-1-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 52.6 44 Implied Total AVG 26.7 28.3 23.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

