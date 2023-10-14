Ohio State vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Purdue matchup.
Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ohio State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|49.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Tulane vs Memphis
- SMU vs East Carolina
- UTEP vs Florida International
- West Virginia vs Houston
Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Ohio State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Purdue has won two games against the spread this season.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big Ten
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.