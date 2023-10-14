Ohio vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each squad has a strong passing defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the country against the pass, and the Huskies 13th. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-6.5)
|44.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-6.5)
|44.5
|-280
|+225
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Ohio is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- Northern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
