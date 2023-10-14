The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each squad has a strong passing defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the country against the pass, and the Huskies 13th. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Northern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +200 Bet $100 to win $200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.