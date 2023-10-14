The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each squad has a strong passing defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the country against the pass, and the Huskies 13th. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: DeKalb, Illinois
  • Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Ohio is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
  • Northern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Huskies have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +200 Bet $100 to win $200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.