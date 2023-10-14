As they gear up to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) on Saturday, October 14 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Detroit conceded 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, Tampa Bay gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.