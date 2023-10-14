The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) and Detroit Red Wings (0-1) play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN. The Lightning took down the Nashville Predators 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

Last season the Red Wings had six wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.

Detroit had a record of 6-11 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Red Wings, implied from the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Last season, 38 of Detroit's games featured more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 237 (24th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Detroit's total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Detroit had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings had the NHL's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Detroit had five.

The Red Wings' had the 18th-ranked penalty kill percentage (78.31%).

The Red Wings won 49.1% of faceoffs, 19th in the NHL.

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Detroit was 12th in the league.

The Red Wings shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

