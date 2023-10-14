Looking at the schools in the SoCon, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 52-50 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Furman

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 28-14 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Mercer

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 24-6 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 52-50 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Citadel

@ Citadel Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Citadel

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-6 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 31-10 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 24-6 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

