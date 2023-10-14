The Toledo Rockets (5-1) and Ball State Cardinals (1-5) will battle in a clash of MAC foes at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 37, Ball State 19

Toledo has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Ball State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (-17.5)



Toledo (-17.5) Toledo has covered the spread once this year.

The Rockets have been favored by 17.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Ball State has covered once against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Toledo and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 48.5 points four times this season.

There have been two games featuring Ball State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The over/under for the game of 48.5 is 8.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (40.8 points per game) and Ball State (16.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 52.2 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.3 32 ATS Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 60.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 33.4 33 33.5 ATS Record 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

