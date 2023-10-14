The Toledo Rockets (5-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium in a MAC showdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by averaging 473.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 58th (359.3 yards allowed per game). Ball State has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-worst in points (16.5 per game) and 18th-worst in points allowed (33.7 per game).

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Toledo vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Toledo Ball State 473.2 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (114th) 359.3 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (84th) 249.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.7 (113th) 223.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (113th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,093 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 413 yards (68.8 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 644 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Junior Vandeross III's 328 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has put together a 303-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 31 targets.

Larry Stephens has a total of 137 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 79 times for 362 yards (60.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 13 passes for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has run for 181 yards across 32 carries.

Qian Magwood has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 260 (43.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught 26 passes and compiled 217 receiving yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ahmad Edwards has racked up 174 reciving yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

