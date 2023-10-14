The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Ball State matchup.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-17) 48.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-16.5) 48.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Toledo vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Ball State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.