The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Toledo vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-17) 48.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-16.5) 48.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Ball State Betting Trends

  • Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Ball State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

