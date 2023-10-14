Toledo vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Ball State matchup.
Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Toledo vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-17)
|48.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-16.5)
|48.5
|-950
|+610
Toledo vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Ball State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
