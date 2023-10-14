Based on our computer model, the South Dakota Coyotes will defeat the Youngstown State Penguins when the two teams match up at DakotaDome on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-15.9) 51.3 South Dakota 34, Youngstown State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have covered each spread they have faced this year (2-0-0).

The Penguins' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.

The Coyotes and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 26.2 13.4 32.3 4.3 17.0 27.0 Youngstown State 35.8 24.0 43.7 13.7 24.0 39.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.