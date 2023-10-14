The South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) and the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the DakotaDome in a clash of MVFC opponents.

Offensively, South Dakota ranks 79th in the FCS with 326.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (308.8 yards allowed per contest). Youngstown State has been dominant on defense, surrendering only 300.6 total yards per contest (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 30th by putting up 408.2 total yards per game.

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Youngstown State South Dakota 408.2 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (92nd) 300.6 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.8 (23rd) 181.8 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (39th) 226.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (100th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has put up 1,055 passing yards, or 211.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 444 yards, or 88.8 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has run for 163 yards across 50 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver paces his team with 397 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 289 yards (57.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Max Tomczak's 13 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 156 yards (31.2 ypg).

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 818 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 67% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and one interception this season.

Travis Theis has racked up 426 yards on 84 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Nate Thomas has carried the ball 40 times for 255 yards (51.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 274 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has totaled 17 catches and two touchdowns.

Jack Martens has caught 20 passes for 267 yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

JJ Galbreath's 10 receptions have turned into 127 yards and three touchdowns.

