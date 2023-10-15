In Week 6 action at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be up against the San Francisco 49ers defense and Talanoa Hufanga. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Cleveland pass catchers versus the 49ers' secondary.

Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 31.9 8 44 110 7.69

Amari Cooper vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 259 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 catches on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Through the air, Cleveland's passing offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks last in the league with 690 passing yards (172.5 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th (5).

With just 76 points (19 per game), the Browns are having trouble finding the end zone this year.

Cleveland, which is averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Browns air it out less often than most of the league, throwing seven times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.

Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense

Talanoa Hufanga leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 17 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 13th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 1,013 (202.6 per game).

The 49ers are conceding 13.6 points per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Talanoa Hufanga Rec. Targets 31 6 Def. Targets Receptions 18 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.4 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 259 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.8 3.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 18 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

