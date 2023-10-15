The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 36 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the 49ers against the Browns is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Browns vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have had the lead two times, have been behind one time, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The 49ers have been leading after the first quarter in four games and have been tied after the first quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 1.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Browns have won the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the 49ers have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging four points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

In five contests this season, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in every game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 1.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been leading after the first half in three games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in one game.

In five games this year, the 49ers have led after the first half four times and been knotted up after the first half one time.

2nd Half

The Browns have been outscored in the second half one time and won in the second half three times in four games this year.

In five contests this year, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in every single game. They have a 5-0 record in those games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the second half.

