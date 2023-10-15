Browns vs. 49ers Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Christian McCaffrey will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their battle against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for player props for the top performers in this contest between the 49ers and the Browns.
Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds
- Ford Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +240
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|-
|Phillip Walker
|163.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Jerome Ford
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|50.0 (-113)
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|29.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|209.5 (-113)
|5.5 (-120)
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
