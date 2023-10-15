The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Browns Insights

The Browns score 19 points per game, 5.4 more than the 49ers give up (13.6).

The Browns average 49.5 more yards per game (316.3) than the 49ers give up (266.8).

This season Cleveland piles up 143.8 yards per game on the ground, 79.6 more than San Francisco allows (64.2).

The Browns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the 49ers have forced (9).

Browns Home Performance

The Browns score 18 points per game at home (one fewer than overall) and allow 11.3 at home (3.7 fewer than overall).

The Browns pick up 285.7 yards per game at home (30.6 fewer than overall), and allow 177.3 at home (19.5 fewer than overall).

Cleveland accumulates 160 passing yards per game at home (12.5 fewer than overall), and concedes 100 at home (25 fewer than overall).

At home, the Browns accumulate fewer rushing yards (125.7 per game) than overall (143.8). They also concede more rushing yards (77.3 per game) than overall (71.8).

At home, the Browns convert more third downs (32.6%) than they do overall (32.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (20.5%) than overall (22.6%).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh L 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee W 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore L 28-3 CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona - CBS

