Will Craig Reynolds find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has 74 rushing yards on 14 carries (18.5 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Reynolds has one rushing TD this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0

