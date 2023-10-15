Will Craig Reynolds Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 6?
Will Craig Reynolds find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Reynolds has 74 rushing yards on 14 carries (18.5 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- Reynolds has one rushing TD this year.
Craig Reynolds Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|7
|52
|1
|0
|0
|0
