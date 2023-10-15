Jahmyr Gibbs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Gibbs' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 6, Gibbs has 39 carries for 179 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 14 receptions (18 targets) for 70 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Lions this week: Zonovan Knight (DNP/shoulder): 3 Rush Att; 13 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Gibbs 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 179 0 4.6 18 14 70 0

Gibbs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0

