When Jameson Williams takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 6 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Per game, Williams tallied 6.8 receiving yards on 1.5 targets last season.

Williams had one touchdown catch last year (in six games).

Jameson Williams Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 13 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 41 1 Week 15 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Bears 3 0 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 0 0 0

