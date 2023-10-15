Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Ford's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 186 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and has 10 catches (13 targets) for 77 yards.

Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury list for the Browns.

Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 50 186 1 3.7 13 10 77 2

Ford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0

