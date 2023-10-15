Will Kareem Hunt Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 6?
Will Kareem Hunt pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)
- Hunt has rushed for 25 yards (12.5 per game) on 10 carries.
- Hunt has also tacked on two catches for 22 yards (11 per game).
- Hunt has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.
Kareem Hunt Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Titans
|5
|13
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
