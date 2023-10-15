The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host a streaking Detroit Lions (4-1) squad on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (with best bets available). The Lions have won three games in a row.

When is Lions vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Lions to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.9) is 1.9 points further in their direction.

The Lions have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Lions have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.

The Buccaneers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)



Detroit (-3) The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-1-0).

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-1-0).

Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) These teams average 50.6 points per game combined (including the postseason), 8.1 more than the total of 42.5.

The Lions and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 less points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.

The Lions have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

One of the Buccaneers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 57.8 3

Rachaad White Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 51.5 1 21.5 0

