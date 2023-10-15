Detroit (4-1) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tampa Bay (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Lions against the Buccaneers is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this season, the Lions have led after the first quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging nine points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering two points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Buccaneers have led in one game and have been losing in three games.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Lions have lost the second quarter one time and won four times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have lost the third quarter in three games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 1.4 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In five games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

Out of four games this season, the Buccaneers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent two times.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Lions have led four times and have been behind one time.

The Buccaneers have been winning two times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in two games this season, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 12.8 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Buccaneers have won the second half in two games, been outscored in the second half in one game, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

