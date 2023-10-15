One of the top running backs in football will be on display when David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Most of the most prolific contributors for the Lions and the Buccaneers will have player props on the table for this game if you are looking to make player prop wagers.

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +400

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +600

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jared Goff 245.5 (-113) - - David Montgomery - 78.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Kalif Raymond - - 18.5 (-113) Josh Reynolds - - 34.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 74.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 63.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 56.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 227.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Rachaad White - 45.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 26.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 16.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.