Will Phillip Walker Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Phillip Walker get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Phillip Walker score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Walker ran for 39 yards on the ground last season.
- In six games last year, he did not rush for a single touchdown.
Phillip Walker Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|49ers
|5
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|10
|16
|60
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|16
|22
|177
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|19
|36
|317
|1
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|3
|10
|9
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|10
|16
|108
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
