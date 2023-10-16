Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) at Nationwide Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Werenski D Out Quadricep Jordan Dumais RW Out Undisclosed Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings' 237 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 24th in the NHL.

Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.