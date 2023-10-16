Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 16
The Detroit Red Wings (1-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- The Red Wings will play as a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Blue Jackets won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Detroit has never played a game this season shorter than -125 moneyline odds.
- Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and won that game.
