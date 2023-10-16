The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers. The outing on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Monday's matchup.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Red Wings 7, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-135)

Red Wings (-135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets had a 10-9-19 record in overtime games last season, and a 25-48-9 overall record.

In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.

Last season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.

Columbus accumulated three points (0-18-3) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Blue Jackets picked up 55 points in their 38 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Columbus scored a lone power-play goal in 23 games and picked up 24 points, with a record of 10-9-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents had more shots in 60 games last season. The Blue Jackets finished 18-35-7 in those contests (43 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 29th 28.2 Shots 29.3 26th 11th 30.4 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 17th 21.11% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 18th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

