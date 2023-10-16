Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 16
The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers. The outing on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Monday's matchup.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Red Wings 7, Blue Jackets 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets had a 10-9-19 record in overtime games last season, and a 25-48-9 overall record.
- In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.
- Last season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.
- Columbus accumulated three points (0-18-3) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Blue Jackets picked up 55 points in their 38 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Last season Columbus scored a lone power-play goal in 23 games and picked up 24 points, with a record of 10-9-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents had more shots in 60 games last season. The Blue Jackets finished 18-35-7 in those contests (43 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|30th
|22nd
|3.35
|Goals Allowed
|4.01
|31st
|29th
|28.2
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|11th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|17th
|21.11%
|Power Play %
|18.3%
|26th
|18th
|78.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.11%
|25th
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
