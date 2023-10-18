Alex DeBrincat Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Penguins - October 18
Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alex DeBrincat vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info
|Red Wings vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction
|Red Wings vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Penguins Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DeBrincat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, DeBrincat had a plus-minus rating of -31, and averaged 19:00 on the ice.
- In 23 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.
- DeBrincat had an assist in 32 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.
- DeBrincat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.
- There is a 42.6% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
DeBrincat Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23
- The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.