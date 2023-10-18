Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, DeBrincat had a plus-minus rating of -31, and averaged 19:00 on the ice.

In 23 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

DeBrincat had an assist in 32 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

DeBrincat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is a 42.6% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

