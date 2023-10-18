Dylan Larkin will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Larkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Larkin averaged 19:04 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -7.

In 27 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

Larkin had an assist in 38 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

He has an implied probability of 69.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.