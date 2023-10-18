The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to bet on Compher's props? Here is some information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Compher Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Compher averaged 20:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +8.

He had a goal in 16 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Compher had an assist in 26 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

Compher's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Compher has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Compher Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

