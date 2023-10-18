Moritz Seider will be among those in action Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Does a bet on Seider interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Moritz Seider vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Seider Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Seider's plus-minus last season was -11, in 23:08 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in five games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 26 of 82 games last season, Seider had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

