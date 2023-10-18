The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALCS on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Max Scherzer is starting for the Rangers and Cristian Javier is expected to start for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in baseball with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .452.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Scherzer has registered 14 quality starts this season.

Scherzer heads into the matchup with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Javier has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

