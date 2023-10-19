Hardin County, Ohio has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Elgin at Hardin Northern

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Dola, OH
    • Conference: Northwest Central Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Shawnee High School - Lima at Kenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kenton, OH
    • Conference: Western Buckeye League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

