Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hardin County, Ohio has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Elgin at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dola, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawnee High School - Lima at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kenton, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.