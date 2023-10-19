Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Marion County, Ohio this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Elgin at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dola, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ridgedale at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
