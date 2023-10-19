Saints vs. Jaguars Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are slight, 1-point underdogs as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The game's over/under is listed at 40.
Before the Saints square off against the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|40
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1)
|40.5
|-118
|+100
New Orleans vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- New Orleans has covered the spread once in six games this season.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-4-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- None of New Orleans' six games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
- Jacksonville has four wins in six contests against the spread this season.
- As a 1-point underdog or more, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- Jacksonville has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
