Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Allen County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- Conference: Northwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kenton, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgedale at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
