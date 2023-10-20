Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Ashtabula County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Grand Valley High School at Crestwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Mantua, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School - Ashtabula at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Ashtabula, OH
  • Conference: All-American Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

