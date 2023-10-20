Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Auglaize County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Minster at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Ridgemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mt. Victory, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
