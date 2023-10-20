The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) on Friday, with the Flames coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames were 13th in goals against, conceding 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Flames ranked 19th in the NHL last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Flames recorded last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.

Flames Key Players