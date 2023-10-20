How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) on Friday, with the Flames coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.
Tune in to see the Flames and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.
- The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames were 13th in goals against, conceding 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Flames ranked 19th in the NHL last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Flames recorded last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.