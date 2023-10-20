Blue Jackets vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 20
The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) are the favorite when they hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) on Friday, October 20. The Flames are -145 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+120) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Flames Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Betting Trends
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals only once this season.
- The Flames have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-2).
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Columbus has had moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season and won that game.
