The Calgary Flames visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner has scored three goals (one per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with four total points (1.3 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 37.5%.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 14 3 0 3 4 vs. Flyers Oct. 12 0 1 1 3

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Kirill Marchenko has racked up three total points (one per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Flyers Oct. 12 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Elias Lindholm is Calgary's leading contributor with five points. He has one goal and four assists this season.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 3 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Oct. 11 1 2 3 1

Noah Hanifin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Noah Hanifin is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through four games, with zero goals and four assists.

Hanifin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

