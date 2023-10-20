Should you bet on Boone Jenner to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jenner 2022-23 stats and insights

Jenner scored in 23 of 68 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He posted seven goals (plus four assists) on the power play.

Jenner averaged three shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.