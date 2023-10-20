The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Boone Jenner, are in action Friday against the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Jenner in the Blue Jackets-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Boone Jenner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Jenner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 68 games last season, Jenner averaged 19:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -32.

He had a goal in 23 games last season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jenner had an assist in 17 of 68 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

He has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Jenner has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.