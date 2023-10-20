Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Brown County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Brown County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bethel Tate at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
