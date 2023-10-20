Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Butler County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Colerain High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellbrook High School at Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at McNicholas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota East High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
