Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Butler County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Colerain High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellbrook High School at Ross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at McNicholas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Catholic League

Greater Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota East High School at Mason High School