Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clinton County, Ohio has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
East Clinton at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
