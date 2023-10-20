High school football competition in Cuyahoga County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenston at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH Conference: Western Reserve Conference

Western Reserve Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadsworth at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Normandy at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Euclid at Mentor High School