Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Cuyahoga County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenston at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadsworth at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normandy at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Euclid at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
