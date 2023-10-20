Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Darke County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Minster at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mississinawa Valley at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
