Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Erie County, Ohio this week.

Erie County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Mary Central Catholic at North Adams-Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: North Adams, MI

North Adams, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Margaretta High School at Willard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Willard, OH

Willard, OH Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference

Sandusky Bay Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Perkins at Columbian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Tiffin, OH

Tiffin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School