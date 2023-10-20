Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudbranson 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 70 games last season, Gudbranson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Gudbranson produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 1.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.